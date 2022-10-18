“He literally screams even if he says.!” Alia Bhatt reveals how her husband Ranbir Kapoor dislikes one thing

“He literally screams even if he says something slight bad!” Alia Bhatt reveals how her husband Ranbir Kapoor dislikes one thing. Alia Bhatt is all set to welcome junior Bhatt-Kapoor soon. The new parents-to-be who are currently basking in the success of their last release Brahmastra, speak about one thing Ranbir Kapoor cannot stand and Alia Bhatt explains in the sweetest way how she loves this quality about him.