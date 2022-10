“He taunted us; She is just a very insecure person!” Sreejita De on her Bigg Boss 16 elimination. Bigg Boss 16’s first evicted contestant is Uttaran star Sreejita De, and in a recently held press conference, she called out Tina Dutta for many reasons and even shared how Salman Khan taunted her about her friendship with her former Uttaran co-star.