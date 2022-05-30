"He was extremely close to his parents" Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala & his journey to stardom. Popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down on Sunday (May 29) in Punjab. From Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood celebrities condoled his demise. As we pray that his family and friends get enough strength to deal with this loss, here is a small video that gives a timeline of his stardom.