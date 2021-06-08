From her luxurious villa to workout regimes; This is how Mallika Sherawat’s life looks like in California

Mallika Sherawat is living up her best life in Los Angeles. Check out the video to know more!
The actress, who stepped into Bollywood in 2003 with Khwahish, is best known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Murder and Double Dhamaal. The Bollywood actress rose to immense prominence for her bold portrayal in the crime-thriller Murder. The 44-year-old actress is currently residing in LA and it's nothing less than a dreamy affair. A post shared by the actress on her social media gave a glimpse of her sprawling villa. The video opens with a visual of large blue French doors and a dog playing on the patio. She then walks through a large garden to her swimming pool. Meanwhile, she is also a fitness devotee and often shares her workout videos. Watch!
 

