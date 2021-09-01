Here’s what Bollywood star kids Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan did on their M

Here’s what Bollywood star kids Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan did on their Monday routine. Sanjay Kapoor’s beautiful daughter Shanaya Kapoor was snapped in black separates. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor in similar attire was spotted in the city. Her sister Khushi Kapoor in her casual outfit was snapped in the city. Sara Ali Khan, who just flew back to Mumbai two days back, made sure to hit the gym. Check out the video to know more.