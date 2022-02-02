Hiccups & Hookups Season 2 Announcement with Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar & Rohit Jain

After witnessing the staggering response globally, Lionsgate Play is back with the second season of Hiccups and Hookups. From unfiltered conversations to dating advice, Hiccups & Hookups Season 2 promises nothing but entertainment.

Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar & Rohit Jain reveal what to expect from the show and how our favourite trio will continue to navigate through the highs and lows of life while finding their groove, both together and individually.

P.S. Don't miss the fun segment at the end of the interview

