Hina Khan and Mouni Roy REACT to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce; Ira Khan gets snapped with her boyfriend

Mumbai

Once regarded as Indian cinema’s most fruitful association, Aamir Khan’s divorce did come as a shockwave for everybody. Hina Khan was one of the first celebs to react to the news via her Instagram stories. Today, the actress looked radiant in a yellow chikankari kurti paired with white palazzos. Mouni Roy refrained from commenting on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce. Kajol was snapped distributing raincoats to BMC workers. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan stepped out with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Tuesday. The couple was clicked walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Mumbai. Ira wore a long printed skirt along with a white crop t-shirt that she paired with a black jacket. While her boyfriend donned white shorts with a blue t-shirt and a fedora hat.

