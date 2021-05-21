Hina Khan on her father’s demise, COVID recovery and more: The loss is too big, I will be better

The actress came on IG live to interact and update fans about her life. Watch the video.
Mumbai 128 Views 0 comments

The actress, who was shooting in Kashmir, received the shock of her life. Actor Hina Khan lost her father last month after he suffered from cardiac arrest. Days after her father’s death, Hina was tested positive for Covid-19. Her recent music video, Patthar Wargi just released and the actress came live on IG to interact with her fans and gave a quick update on her life. Hina spoke about how she is coping up with an unfortunate phase in her life. Watch the video to know more.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...