Hina Khan on her father’s demise, COVID recovery and more: The loss is too big, I will be better

The actress, who was shooting in Kashmir, received the shock of her life. Actor Hina Khan lost her father last month after he suffered from cardiac arrest. Days after her father’s death, Hina was tested positive for Covid-19. Her recent music video, Patthar Wargi just released and the actress came live on IG to interact with her fans and gave a quick update on her life. Hina spoke about how she is coping up with an unfortunate phase in her life. Watch the video to know more.