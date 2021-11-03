Hina Khan or Sanjeeda Sheikh? Whose style would you choose this Diwali?
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 03, 2021 04:02 PM IST | 10.3K
Hina Khan or Sanjeeda Sheikh? Whose style would you choose this Diwali? We have some stunning videos of Hina Khan and Sanjeeda Sheikh donning traditional and Indo-Western wear. Take a look at these videos carefully and tell us which celebrity's style would you steal.
Credits:
Diwali Deals
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist ...
₹310.00
(%)
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹185.00
₹499.00 (63%)
Comfort After Wash Fabric Conditioner Morning Fresh Variant For All Day Freshnes...
₹210.00 (₹244.19 / l)
₹225.00 (₹261.63 / l) (7%)
Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) -...
₹350.00 (₹1.94 / count)
₹420.00 (₹2.33 / count) (17%)
Healthvit Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother Vinegar Unfiltered - 500 Ml
₹199.00 (₹0.40 / millilitre)
₹450.00 (₹0.90 / millilitre) (56%)
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml
₹267.00 (₹66.75 / 100 ml)
₹375.00 (₹93.75 / 100 ml) (29%)
View All