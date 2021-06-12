Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s videos are all about sweet romance and undying chemistry; WATCH

The couple took the TV industry by storm in the 2000s with their on-screen camaraderie in Kutumb. A lifetime of association in 2004 is a love story to look up to even after 17 years of blissful marriage. Well, the actor’s Instagram has an adorable collection of their delightful moments from their married life. From carefree dancing to road trips and more, the sweet and simple couple will sure win your heart. In 2009, Gauri and Hiten welcomed their twins, Nevaan and Katya, all grown up. Watch the video.

