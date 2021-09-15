This is how 'Kaanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala welcomed Bappa with husband Parag Tyagi. The actress posted a beautiful video on her social media handle, showing the Ganpati aagaman at her house. Shefali would be seen next in Ratri Ke Yatri 2. The actress gained immense popularity with her debut music video Kanta Laga in 2002. Shefali was last seen in a music video with Mika Singh and as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Watch the video to know more.