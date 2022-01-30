Hrithik Roshan papped with a mystery girl

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:21 PM IST  |  18.2K
   

Hrithik Roshan papped with a mystery girl. Hrithik was recently clicked by the media with a mystery woman at a restaurant. Hrithik has become very private about his life and has not spoken much about it in many years especially after his divorce with Susanne Khan. Watch the video to know more.