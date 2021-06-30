‘Hum log kiss karein kya?’: When Parineeti Chopra REVEALED Varun Dhawan’s QUIRKY desire for a song

The actress once disclosed that her on-screen kiss in the dance number ‘Jaaneman Aah’ was her co-star Varun Dhawan’s idea. The kiss was never a part of the song but a successful impromptu idea. The actor had abruptly popped the idea to Parineeti. The ‘improvisation’ had stunned everyone on the sets. Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra’s playful camaraderie at the movie’s promotional event came to light. Watch the video to know more!