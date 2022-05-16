"Humare taraf se Bhabhi!" Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif surprised by paparazzi; Watch now. Vicky Kaushal will celebrate his birthday today with wife Katrina Kaif in New York. The lovebirds are currently vacationing in the USA and recently pictures of the couple from Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona went viral. On the occasion of his big day, we have this throwback video of the couple thanking paparazzi for their love and support.