"I am sorry if...", Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for his 'phaloed' comment!
"I am sorry if...", Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for his 'phaloed' comment!
The netizens criticized Ranbir for bodyshaming pregnant Alia Bhatt
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Aug 24, 2022 04:39 PM IST |
37.9K
"I am sorry if...", Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for h...
"I am sorry if...", Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for his 'phaloed' comment! The netizens criticized Ranbir for bodyshaming pregnant Alia Bhatt. Nonetheless, the actor has now apologized.
Ranbir Kapoor
Events
