‘I can’t say about brown skin’: When Priyanka Chopra REVEALED how she would introduce herself in Hollywood

Watch the video to find out more!
Mumbai 26 Views 0 comments

The global icon has not only made a mark in Bollywood but has also secured a place for herself in Hollywood. The actress revealed that in Hollywood she is proud to introduce herself as an Indian actor. From the winner of Miss World 2000 to a globe trotter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a notable name in the world of cinema. She lives in Los Angeles with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. The couple bought themselves a stunning mansion in LA, estimated at $20 million (Rs 144 crore). Watch the video to know more.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, Made in Heaven 2 & Dil Chahta Hai 2
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the UNFAIR treatment of TV stars and Nepotism in Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters who workout together, stay together’
Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love Gabriella Demetriades, who is a South African model
Vidya Balan REVEALED she was SHOCKED when she did not receive any nomination for Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba on Shanti, the rise to fame post Bigg Boss, KKK 11 & upcoming projects

Popular Videos
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, ...
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the ...
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters ...
Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love ...
Vidya Balan REVEALED she was SHOCKED when she ...
Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba on Shanti, the ...
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & ...
Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty as a flower in ...