‘I can’t say about brown skin’: When Priyanka Chopra REVEALED how she would introduce herself in Hollywood

The global icon has not only made a mark in Bollywood but has also secured a place for herself in Hollywood. The actress revealed that in Hollywood she is proud to introduce herself as an Indian actor. From the winner of Miss World 2000 to a globe trotter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a notable name in the world of cinema. She lives in Los Angeles with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. The couple bought themselves a stunning mansion in LA, estimated at $20 million (Rs 144 crore). Watch the video to know more.