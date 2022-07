“I CAN’T TOLERATE...” Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoots! Alia Bhatt during the trailer launch of Darlings reacted to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot that broke the internet last week. Alia Bhatt got possesive and reacted to Ranveer's nude photoshoot and said that she would not tolerate any negative comments.