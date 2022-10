“I can’t even express how…” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches Mani Ratnam’s feet, calls him her Guru. Ponniyin Selvan: I is being praised by both critics and audiences. Recently, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an event promoting the movie, the actress expressed her gratitude towards Mani Ratnam, sharing how he was the first person to give her a break as an actor.