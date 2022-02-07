“I feel blessed to have a song with Guru Randhawa”- Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur chats exclusively with Pinkvilla about working with Salman Khan in ‘Main Chala’ where she has given her beautiful voice along with Guru Randhawa. She explains her journey from being a model at 15 in Romania and then a news presenter and how each career choice has brought out the artist in her. Iulia mentions her struggle to learn ‘Hindi’ language and how it brought her closer to the Indian culture. She also talks about her debut as an actor and tells us about all her DESI choices in our rapid fire segment. You can’t miss out this interview!