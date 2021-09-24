"I have proof!" Gehana Vasisth summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch; Reveals updates on Raj Kundra's case. "I have proof that I was framed. Will file defamation suits against women who wrongfully accused me in pornography case", said Gehana Vasisth who made her first appearance before the property cell of Mumbai Crime brand shared new updates about Raj Kundra's case and her relation with the same. Watch this entire video to know everything she shared.