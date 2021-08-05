“I look pretty good for a mother of a 15-year-old” Birthday girl Kajol’s savage side

Watch what Kajol had to say about playing an older role on screen.
"I look pretty good for a mother of a 15-year-old" Birthday girl Kajol's savage side. For years with her uncommon roles and an even more unexpected style, Kajol took the silver screen by a storm, rejecting glamour, leaving the world stunned with her excellent performances. Kajol is known to be an extremely straightforward person who doesn’t mince words while talking. As she celebrates her birthday today, check out this throwback video of the actress giving a savage reply to age-related questions.

