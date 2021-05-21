‘I married her TWICE’: Watch Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi’s UNMISSABLE camaraderie

Catch all the fun and their adorable bond in the video right here.
Popular TV actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi have been good friends since they worked together in Dill Mill Gayye. The show was one of the top entertainers back then. It is to be recalled that the duo played husband and wife in the show. The two took to Jennifer's social media to go live together and treat their fans with their visuals. Jennifer and Karan pointed out the difference between shooting then and now. Jennifer Winget also complimented Karan Wahi on his looks. Watch the video to find out more.

