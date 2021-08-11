"I really WANT what she has" Alia Bhatt lauds Katrina Kaif for this reason. Female fans of Bollywood couldn't ask for a better news this week as Bollywood's first female led road trip movie was recently announced by three of the most loved Bollywood actresses, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Their upcoming movie 'Jee le Zaara' will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and its announcement on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai was a gift to his fans. Today, watch this throwback video of how Alia applauded Katrina's physical transformation for her roles in movies.