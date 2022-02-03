“I want to be like Salman Khan in my life. He’s a good man ”, says Pratik Sehajpal

“I want to be like Salman Khan in my life”, says Pratik Sehajpal in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Big Boss First runner opens up about getting emotional in front of everyone when Tejaswi’s name was announced as winner and how he felt on hugging the trophy for a minute. He went on say “The trophy is mine, even though it’s lying at someone’s house”. Watch out this fun interview where we ask him to ‘Kiss, Marry or Kill’ between Devoleena, Akasa and Neha Bhasin.