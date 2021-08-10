“I'll let you decide if it was publicity stunt”: Juhi Chawla breaks her silence on the 5G lawsuit

Actor Juhi Chawla has broken her silence over the Supreme Court dismissing her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India in June. Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt." She spoke in detail about how she approached different organisations and parliamentary committees about the issue. The Delhi HC said that the plaintiffs had abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh.