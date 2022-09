In Iran, I was stopped by morality police, tells Elnaaz Norouzi. The Iranian actress who predominantly works in India now spoke about a horrific experience that happened a few years ago in Iran. She spoke about Mahsa Imani and how it could have been her. Elnaaz was last seen in Jug Jugg Jiyo. Netizens are lauding her for sharing her ordeal with the world to spread awareness.