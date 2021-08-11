India’s GOLDEN boy Neeraj Chopra's FIRST press conference after his BIG WIN

The 23-year-old ace javelin thrower addressed the media in Delhi on Tuesday. The gold medalist, along with other athletes returned to India just a day before. Neeraj Chopra scripted history after he threw the javelin on gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He clinched India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics to become only the second Indian to win the yellow metal in an individual event with a best throw of 87.58m.