India VS Pakistan: Urvashi Rautela turns cheerleader for cricketer Rishabh Pant; Karwa Chauth video of the act

India VS Pakistan: Urvashi Rautela turns cheerleader for cricketer Rishabh Pant; Karwa Chauth video of the actress gets trolled. Indian cricket fans were not pleased with the results of the India VS Pakistan match last night, but at the same time, the sportsman spirit of Team India is making headlines. Another person making headlines is Urvashi Rautela, who just added more speculation to her on and off rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant last evening as she arrived in Dubai to cheer for Team India.