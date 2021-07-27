Indian fencer Bhavani Devi makes HISTORY by becoming the FIRST to win a fencing match at the Olympics

On Monday, in the round of 64 match, Bhavani overpowered Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes and 14 seconds. She eventually lost round of 32 match against France’s Manon Brunet in women’s individual sabre. Nevertheless, a great feat was achieved by the woman, who is leading everyone with her example. It was a very special moment for the country and its countrymen. Here’s a sneak peek into her training session. Watch the video for more insights into her hustle to make it big.