Inside Captain Vikram Batra's childhood home. 'Yeh Dil Maange More' was the slogan of one of India's brave son the late Captain Vikram Batra. He was born and raised in the hill station Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. Vikram Batra's sacrifice and dedication to the nation is something that still continues to inspire the nation. In 1999 Kargil War, the captain led one of India's most difficult mountain warfare operations in Indian history. Today we have this video from his childhood home in Palampur where he grew up, check it out.