Inside celebs' family holidays featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & more!

Watch Inside celebs' family holidays featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & more!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:00 PM IST  |  56.6K

Inside celebs' family holidays featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & more! Our favourite celebs love to indulge in luxurious holidays and here is a glimpse of them. From Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra with Parineeti Chopra and her family, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, they all keep fans updated through their Instagram feeds.