Inside Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding
Inside Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding. The couple tied the knot after dating for 12 years and it is magical. Payal was last seen in Lock-Upp. The couple tied the knot in Agra in the presence of family and close friends.
Inside Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding. The couple tied the knot after dating for 12 years and it is magical. Payal was last seen in Lock-Upp. The couple tied the knot in Agra in the presence of family and close friends.