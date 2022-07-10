Inside Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding

Inside Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding. The couple tied the knot after dating for 12 years and it is magical. Payal was last seen in Lock-Upp. The couple tied the knot in Agra in the presence of family and close friends.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 10, 2022 06:37 PM IST  |  25.1K

Inside Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh's wedding. The couple tied the knot after dating for 12 years and it is magical. Payal was last seen in Lock-Upp. The couple tied the knot in Agra in the presence of family and close friends.