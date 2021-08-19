INSIDE Sana Khan's Maldivian break with husband Anas Saiyad. Sana Khan might have bid adiue to acting but her fans still love every bit of her life from her beauty tips to her romantic life. The actress got married in a private ceremony in Gujarat to Anas Saiyad. The actress recently went on a vacation with her husband to the beautiful resort island Maldives and shared some fun videos from her holiday. Watch this video to know more.