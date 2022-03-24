Open In App
Inside Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:43 PM IST |
10.8K
Inside Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding. Watch this inside video of all the exciting wedding festivities that took place at Sanah Kapur’s wedding earlier this month.
Shahid Kapoor
Events
Sanah Kapur
