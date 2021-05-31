INSIDE Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan’s 6th FANCY birthday party; Check out the video

The couple had hosted a grand bash in order to celebrate their son Viaan's sixth birthday in 2018. The theme of the party was inspired by Viaan’s admiration for superheroes and he was dressed in a black Panther outfit. One of the major star attractions at the party was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who came in with daughter Aaradhya. The mother and daughter duo looked mesmerising. Sanjay Dutt's kids Iqra and Shahraan too were spotted along with Arpita Khan Sharma and her little munchkin Ahil. From car games, unlimited candies, Turkish ice-cream stall to fun games, Viaan’s birthday was all about euphoria.