Inside Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s PALATIAL bungalow that comprises a garden area, fully-equipped gym and more!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra's Juhu bungalow is one of the most expensive houses in India. The couple lives in a lavish sea-facing bungalow named 'Kinara' with their kids. Today, we take you on a tour to some of the lovely corners of her house through this video. This home is what dreams are made of and consists of an entertainment and open workout space in the house that comes with a large irregular stone installation. A high ceiling, glossy marble-finished flooring and stone pillars is what the entire area is all about. The dining area comprises a long wooden dining table with huge chairs in bronze leather. Shilpa’s heavenly abode has an elaborate garden area that features a giant hand sculpture and a stone Buddha installation.