INSIDE Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s big day

The royal affair filled with grandeur and splendour took place after Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu exchanged wedding vows on January 25, 2015. Following an elegant wedding, the elated couple organised a Pataudi-style reception. Soha looked royal in a hot pink and gold coloured lehenga while Kunal swooned everyone with his traditional wear and dapper looks. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit the nawab and begum alongside Sharmila Tagore. Watch the video for more details.