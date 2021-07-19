Inside videos from Rahul Vaidya- Disha Parmar’s post-wedding bash that was all about NAACH, GAANA AUR MASTI

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar hosted a post-wedding bash on Saturday night. Reversing the tradition, the couple decided to organize their sangeet after their marriage at a five-star property. Disha wore an embellished blue lehenga and Rahul opted for a black jacket and pants set. The post-wedding Sangeet and bash were attended by Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Shweta Tiwari, and other TV stars. Rakhi Sawant gave a glimpse of the food menu at the grand celebratory night. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Vishal Singh and Sana Makbul took up a reel challenge. All this and a lot more fun from last night, right here in the video below. Watch!