INTERVIEW: Varun Dhawan decodes Jug Jugg Jeeyo reviews, actor remuneration, success mantra & more

Varun Dhawan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla speaks about the reviews of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, discusses the best scenes of the film and reveals why audience love matters a lot more than just the numbers. The actor also opened up about his idea of commercial cinema, the success mantra and the urge to do an out and out action entertainer soon. Varun also shared his thoughts on the debate of actor remuneration in today's time, his thoughts on OTT as a medium of entertainment, and his upcoming films - Bhediya and Bawaal. Watch Video

