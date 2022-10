Is Bebo missing Bollywood's Diwali parties? Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a black dress for a Diwali bash. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures and videos from every Bollywood event are definitely one of the most awaited ones. But when she gave three major Diwali parties a miss, fans wondered what happened to her. Kareena however was seen attending Tanya Dubash’s Diwali bash with best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.