Ishaan Khatter arrives with flowers at Ananya Panday's home; WATCH NOW. Things have not been great for Ananya Panday and her family these past few months, now with NCB summoning the actress for back to back two days, things seem to be getting really difficult for the family. Yesterday Ananya was spotted leaving the NCB office after 4 hours of questioning. Today her rumoured boyfriend actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted arriving at her home with flowers. Take a look.