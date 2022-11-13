It is time for triple dhamaal at Bharti Singh’s residence! As we all know, the actor-comedienne is a doting daughter-in-law and has a fun relationship with her in-laws. And this time Bharti goes out of her way to make arrangements for a grand joint birthday party for her mother, her uncle and her mother-in-law. Catch a glimpse of this crazy birthday celebration as Bharti hosts a fun intimate family dinner at her residence in Mumbai.