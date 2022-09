"It will get dirty!" Nora Fatehi’s stylist tried to manage her outfit in heavy rain. Nora Fatehi arrived on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 today. The star wore a pink embellished figure-hugging gown for the shoot. She cut a sultry silhouette in the ensemble and we loved it. Check out the video to see how she managed her outfit in this heavy rain.