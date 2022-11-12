It’s a baby girl for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover! The Bollywood couple have become proud parents to a girl. They have named her Devi. Bipasha took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and also revealed her daughter's name. Sharing a picture of her daughter's feet, Bipasha wrote the baby's birthdate 12.11.2022 and revealed her name Devi Basu Singh Grover. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," she wrote.