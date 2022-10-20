'It’s a matter of pride to be Shri Ram’s voice' | Sharad Kelkar on Har Har Mahadev & Ajay Devgn

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Sharad Kelkar opened up about his Diwali 2023 release, Har Har Mahadev, and reveals how the entire cast took a pay cut to make this dream project a reality. The actor also informs how he benefited from being the voice of Prabhas in Bahubali and insists that it's a matter of pride for him to be Shri Ram's voice in Adipurush. The actor confirms that he is discussing a special project with Ajay Devgn, which will be announced soon. Watch Video.

