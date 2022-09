"It's OK, it's OK," Alia Bhatt instructed her team to be courteous to her fans. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. These three are all geared up to leave for Ujjain for a promotional event. Aishwarya Rai is spotted at Mumbai airport as she heads to Chennai for the Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch.