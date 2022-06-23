Jacqueline Fernandez looked glamorous in pearl white dress at the trailer launch of the film 'Vikrant Rona'

Jacqueline Fernandez looked glamours in pearl white dress at the trailer launch of the film 'Vikrant Rona'. Vikrant Rona is hitting the theatres on 28th July. Directed by Anup Bhandari, it stars Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film will be released in multiple languages. Also, will be out in the theatres in 3D format. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of the year.