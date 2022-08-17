Jacqueline Fernandez is named in the chargesheet filed by ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case!
Watch how Jacqueline Fernandez is named in the chargesheet filed by ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case!
Jacqueline Fernandez is named in the chargesheet filed by ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case. The actress has been accused of an extortion case. However, it is reported that she may not be arrested right now as the court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.