"Jaldi good news de do, ladka hoga ki ladki " Deepika Padukone giggles as paparazzi tease her and Ranveer ab

"Jaldi good news de do, ladka hoga ki ladki " Deepika Padukone giggles as paparazzi tease her and Ranveer about pregnancy. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party hosted by the couple for their family and friends in Bollywood. When Ranveer arrived with wife Deepika paparazzi started teasing them both with Jayeshbhai Jordaar's tag lines. Watch Deepika's reaction to the same.