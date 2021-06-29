Jamie Lever mimics Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Asha Bhosle, and more in this video

Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever is UNSTOPPABLE! Watch the video to know why.
Jamie is the daughter of the veteran comic actor, Johnny Lever. There’s no doubt that she inherited the skills from her father. In the video posted by her, she mimicked Sonam by wearing a Gucci saree, a shimmery silver blazer, and red lipstick. To enact Kareena Kapoor Khan, she styled herself in a simple sleeveless top. And for Asha Bhosle, she wore a bright pink saree and a pearl necklace. Jamie played Farah by wearing a black and white kurta. While for Kangana Ranaut, she opted for a white Lucknowi kurta. Watch the video to know more!

When is the next one coming out. Waaaitttinggg for sooooo looong.

